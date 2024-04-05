GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 4.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.99. 1,329,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,800,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.79 and a beta of -0.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

