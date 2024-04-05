Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.98

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.98 and last traded at C$9.89, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Gamehost Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamehost Inc. will post 1.0060302 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

About Gamehost

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, government owned slot machines, electronic gaming tables, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.