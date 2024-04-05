GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.95

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 6709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.
GAMCO Investors Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of $548.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter.
GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
