GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.95

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 6709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

GAMCO Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $548.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

