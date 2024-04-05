Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
