G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $28.03

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.03, but opened at $27.38. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 67,229 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

