FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million.
PINS opened at $34.67 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
