FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Boosted by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF stock opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.24. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$18.23 and a 12-month high of C$27.37.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Insider Activity at Enerplus

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

