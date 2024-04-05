FY2025 EPS Estimates for Amcor plc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amcor in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

