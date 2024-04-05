FY2024 EPS Estimates for Usio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Usio in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Shares of USIO opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.56. Usio has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

