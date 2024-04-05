FY2024 EPS Estimates for Usio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Usio in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Usio Stock Performance
Shares of USIO opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.56. Usio has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
