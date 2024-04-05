FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Increased by Analyst

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

