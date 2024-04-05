FY2024 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst N. Davies now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

ISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$27.50 on Friday. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.71. The company has a market cap of C$495 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total transaction of C$337,813.84. Insiders own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

