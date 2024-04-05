FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERF. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ERF

Enerplus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $20.03 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enerplus by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,475,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,255,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,412 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,622,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.