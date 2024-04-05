FutureFuel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,221 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average daily volume of 541 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 206,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FutureFuel by 8,212.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 201,528 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 631,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FutureFuel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,566,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,995 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 201,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,101. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

