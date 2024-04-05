Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $45,600.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Funko Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Funko by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

