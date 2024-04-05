Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 4.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 71,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 675,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,939,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

