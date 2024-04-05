FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Holdings Boosted by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 400,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:RDVI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 198,052 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

