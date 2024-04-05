FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.92. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FS Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

