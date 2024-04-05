FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
FS Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FSBW opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.92. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
