Frazor Titus Edmondson III Sells 885 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $14,292.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,329.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zai Lab Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zai Lab
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zai Lab
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.