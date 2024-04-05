Frazor Titus Edmondson III Sells 885 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $14,292.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,329.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 68.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 58.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

