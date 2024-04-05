Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 175,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 124,582 shares.The stock last traded at $26.03 and had previously closed at $25.94.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

