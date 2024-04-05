Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 25,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 83,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

