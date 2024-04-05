Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 399,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 562,781 shares.The stock last traded at $30.37 and had previously closed at $30.29.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 277,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

