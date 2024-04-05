Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 399,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 562,781 shares.The stock last traded at $30.37 and had previously closed at $30.29.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 277,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.
The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
