Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,791. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

