Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $477,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.75. 3,731,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.26 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

