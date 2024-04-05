Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Trading Down 0.4%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGYGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.09. Approximately 109,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 33,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Fortescue Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

Fortescue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.3952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Fortescue’s previous dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Further Reading

