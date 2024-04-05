Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $24.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Barclays reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

