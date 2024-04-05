Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $24.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Barclays reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

