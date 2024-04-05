Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FFIC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $427,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 197,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

