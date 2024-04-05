Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.32 and last traded at $164.46. 880,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 788,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.11.

The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

