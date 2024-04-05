First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stake Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

FTSL stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

