First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 4.6% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

RDVY opened at $54.91 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

