First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. 21,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,571. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

