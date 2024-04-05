First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Stake Increased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 3,884.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,493 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.65% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.