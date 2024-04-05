First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 64,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

