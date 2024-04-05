First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

