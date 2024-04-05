First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.61.

FQVLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

