First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,066,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 7,587,513 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

