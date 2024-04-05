First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of First Foundation worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,230,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 31.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.14%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

