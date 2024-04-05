First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 9,010,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

