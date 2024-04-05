First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $218,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

