First Bancorp Inc ME Has $480,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

