First Bancorp Inc ME Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 97,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
