First Bancorp Inc ME Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.