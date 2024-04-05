First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

