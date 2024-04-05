First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Head-To-Head Analysis

De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for De La Rue and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score De La Rue 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Advantage 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Advantage has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than De La Rue.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.9% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares De La Rue and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets De La Rue N/A N/A N/A First Advantage 4.88% 13.84% 7.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares De La Rue and First Advantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio De La Rue N/A N/A N/A $0.39 8.27 First Advantage $763.76 million 2.93 $37.29 million $0.25 61.60

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than De La Rue. De La Rue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Advantage beats De La Rue on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities. It also provides high security digital and physical solutions, which includes supply chain traceability, physical authentication tokens, and ID security components, as well as government revenue and brand protection solutions, as well as engages in trading and insurance activities. De La Rue plc was formerly known as New De La Rue plc and changed its name to De La Rue plc in November 1999. The company was founded in 1813 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

