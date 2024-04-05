Financial Comparison: Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $249.51 million 1.84 $80.04 million $2.62 5.79 Pacific Valley Bancorp $27.51 million 1.43 $4.85 million $0.99 8.07

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 19.84% 11.88% 1.08% Pacific Valley Bancorp 17.62% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hanmi Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit; and international finance and trade services and products, such as letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.