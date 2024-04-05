Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00003864 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $297.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00025033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 846,029,760 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

