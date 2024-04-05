Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.85

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.85 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.60 ($0.56), with a volume of 1367721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.56).
The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.18 million, a P/E ratio of 204.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 1,363.64%.
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
