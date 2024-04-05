Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.85

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.85 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.60 ($0.56), with a volume of 1367721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.56).

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.18 million, a P/E ratio of 204.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 1,363.64%.

Insider Activity at Ferrexpo

About Ferrexpo

In other news, insider Nikolay Kladiev acquired 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £952.45 ($1,195.64). 50.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.