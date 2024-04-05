Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 126,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,424. The firm has a market cap of $776.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Everi has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

