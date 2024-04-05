Evercore ISI Raises CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $104.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,103.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

