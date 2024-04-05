Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

BE opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.79. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,678,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

