EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,302 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,202,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,825,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $20,190.61.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 336,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

